Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 248,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,938,000. Shift4 Payments makes up 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 695.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 113,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

