Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Triumph Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. 3,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.