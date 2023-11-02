Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 156,677 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,677 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Hilltop worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 579,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 354,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 40.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 327,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

HTH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,406. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

