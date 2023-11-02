Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 162,850 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,850 shares during the quarter. ON accounts for 2.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ON worth $39,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ON by 646.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,330. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.02.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

