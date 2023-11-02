Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,390 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chord Energy worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

