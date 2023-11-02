Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 470,539 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,539 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Solo Brands worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE DTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $350.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Solo Brands had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

