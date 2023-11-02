Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,861 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,421. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

View Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.