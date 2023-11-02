Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 779,800 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 779,800 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 2.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $47,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

