Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 263,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Knowles as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Knowles Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,885. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.