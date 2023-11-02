Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,950 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPHFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE USPH traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,373. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

