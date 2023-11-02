Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,376 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 316,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,810. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

