Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,281 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 7.37% of Upland Software worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Upland Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Upland Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 19,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

