Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,992 shares during the quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors comprises 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,937. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $664.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.