Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of Shoe Carnival worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 308,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 17,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $608.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.