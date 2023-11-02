Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,364 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $43,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Trading Up 1.7 %

AXP traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.99. 440,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

