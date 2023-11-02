Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,336 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,336 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Vista Outdoor worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 739.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

