Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,562 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.15. The stock had a trading volume of 606,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,508. The stock has a market cap of $292.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.03 and a 200 day moving average of $306.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

