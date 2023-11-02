Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,377 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.2 %

WYNN stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 340,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,740. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.