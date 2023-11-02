Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,377 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Stock Up 3.2 %
WYNN stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 340,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,740. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
