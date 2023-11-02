Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,884 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

