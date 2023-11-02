Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.34. 324,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,802. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.45.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

