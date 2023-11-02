Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.3 %

Hubbell stock opened at $279.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.10.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

