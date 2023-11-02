Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.