i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading Down 3.7%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.83. 83,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 599,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$15.19 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 239.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

