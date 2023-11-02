Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.04

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 109208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IEP

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.