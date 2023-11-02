IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,694,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.57.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $395.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.81 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

