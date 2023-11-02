IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 13,634 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 175.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

