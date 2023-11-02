IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,177,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

