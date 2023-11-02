IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,840 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after buying an additional 330,815 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

