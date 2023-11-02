IFP Advisors Inc Sells 377 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

