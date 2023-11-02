Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.76. 65,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.04 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.12. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.