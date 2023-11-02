Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Decreased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

