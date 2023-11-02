Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.45% of Carlisle Companies worth $57,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL traded up $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $260.11. 10,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,877. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average of $248.55. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

