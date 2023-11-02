Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 18,517 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $292,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.95. The stock had a trading volume of 528,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average of $235.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
