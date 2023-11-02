Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 18,517 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $292,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.95. The stock had a trading volume of 528,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average of $235.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.