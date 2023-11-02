Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 3,386 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $381.20. 54,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,516. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.93. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

