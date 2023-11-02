Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Belden were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Belden Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BDC traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $71.82. 415,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,832. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Belden’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

