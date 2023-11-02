Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $38.19 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $38,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 724,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.