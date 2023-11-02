Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $40.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.7 %

ARE traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.31. 92,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

