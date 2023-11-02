Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 76,349 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 5.71% of Cryoport worth $44,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 276.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cryoport news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. UBS Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

