Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.03. 308,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

