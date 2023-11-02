Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $53,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.26. 109,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

