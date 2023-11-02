Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

