Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Sold by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

BATS BAUG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 120,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

