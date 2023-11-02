Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Position Lowered by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up about 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BNOV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,389 shares. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

