Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $162.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

