Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,178,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 221.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $272.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.