Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.75

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 18393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
