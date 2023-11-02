Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.75

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 18393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,866,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after buying an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 515,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after acquiring an additional 253,015 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

