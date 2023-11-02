InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
InvoCare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
InvoCare Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvoCare
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Receive News & Ratings for InvoCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvoCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.