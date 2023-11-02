iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 2,846,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,356,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.