iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.98 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.