iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on November 7th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,623,240,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

